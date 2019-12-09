|
|
Timothy Guertin, 52
DOUGLAS - Timothy "Tim" Guertin, 52, passed away on Sun. Dec. 8, 2019 at St. Vincent's hospital in Worcester after being stricken ill at home. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Kim L. (Pichette) Guertin.
He is also survived by 2 sons, Randy P. Guertin of Baltimore, MD, Derek R. Guertin of Douglas; his parents, Robert and Julie (Zalieckas) Guertin of Millbury; a sister, Michelle O'Leary and her husband John of Millbury; a brother, Daniel Guertin also of Millbury; an uncle and also Tim's Godfather, Joseph Zalieckas of Spencer, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and many friends.
Born in Worcester on Oct. 20, 1967 Tim was raised in Millbury and graduated from St. Johns High School in Shrewsbury. He then furthered his education earning a degree in Architectural and Construction from the former Worcester Industrial Technical Institute. Tim worked for many years in the construction industry, and most recently had been working for Gentex Optics out of Dudley making glass lenses. He was a Douglas resident the past 24 years. A very handy man, Tim enjoyed taking on many DIY projects at home, but most of all treasured spending time with his family. A longtime member of the Blackstone Valley Beagle Club in Douglas, Tim also enjoyed hunting, especially with his 4 -legged friend, Radar, and fishing. When his sons were small, Tim was their team Soccer Coach. He took great pride in his family, and they will sorely miss him.
His funeral will be held on Fri. Dec. 13 with a Mass at 11 AM in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St., Douglas. Burial will follow in St. Denis Cemetery. Calling hours at Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville will be held on Thurs. Dec. 12th from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tim's memory may be made to: Blackstone Valley Beagle Club Inc., P.O. Box 34, Douglas MA 01516. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019