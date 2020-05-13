|
|
Timothy F. Hanley, 62
Clinton - Timothy F. Hanley, 62, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by those he loved on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He leaves his life partner Sandra Lopez, her children and grandchildren, whom he adored; and his niece, Patricia Hanley of Worcester; his beloved cat Ruby; extended family and dear friends. He is predeceased by two brothers, Patrick Hanley and William Hanley, Jr.
Tim was born in Worcester, son of the late William & Marion (McLaughlin) Hanley. He was raised in Clinton and was a member of the Clinton High School, Class of 1975. Tim began his career with the former All-Weave Company in Clinton before joining ITT Surprenant, where he was employed as a machine operator for many years. An avid sportsman and outdoorsman, Tim loved camping, boating, and fishing, all while listening to his favorite band of all time, the Beatles. Tim loved to laugh and make others laugh with his quick wit and sense of humor. He was a loyal companion who would give the shirt of his back to any friend in need. Tim will be missed and his legacy will forever live on in all who loved him. Private funeral services and burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 15, 2020