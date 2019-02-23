|
Timothy B. Marsden, 30
WEST BOYLSTON - Timothy Blackmer Marsden, 30, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at home.
His mother, Joyce F. (Blackmer) Marsden, died in 2017.
Tim leaves his father Philip D. Marsden; two brothers, Daniel M. Marsden of Washington, D.C., and James E. Marsden of Minneapolis; his grandmother, Anna G. Marsden of Worcester; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tim was born in Worcester, and grew up in West Boylston. He attended St. John's High School in Shrewsbury and graduated from the Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science at WPI in Worcester. He later graduated from the University of Massachusetts Lowell and earned a master's degree in Bioinformatics at WPI.
Since college, Tim has worked for biological research and testing laboratories.
Tim played lacrosse in high school and enjoyed snowboarding and golf, and he loved working with computers.
Calling hours are Tuesday, February 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. A prayer service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Other arrangements are private.
In lieu of flowers, Tim's family suggests memorial contributions to the Guild of St. Agnes, 405 Grove St., Suite 200, Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019