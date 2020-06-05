Timothy S. Mason
Oxford, MA - Timothy Scott Mason, age 51, of Oxford, MA went home to the Lord unexpectedly on May 30, 2020 after a long battle with heart complications. He was born in Putnam, CT to the late Richard and Dolores Mason.
Timothy was truly a family man. He loved his siblings, children, nieces and nephew, with a great love for his grandbabies and love of his life Shaunna. Timmy loved to be with the kids because he was the biggest child at heart. He had a connection with every child in the family, especially his great niece Madyson. He was an avid Mechanic and loved working on cars and fishing. Tim did not miss a nightly ride with his wife Shaunna to smoke his fatty. Tim will be remembered by his sarcasm, wise remarks, lectures on how to do better, and the love he has shared many years with Boo Boo and Butchy with whom he made his home.
Timothy is survived by his wife Shaunna Mason, his children Natasha Mason, Nikita (Beeta) Mason, TaraLynn Mason, Michael Miller, Jeremiah Mason, Noah Mason, Katelyn (Bug) Mason, his grandchildren Rily, Jaxon, Jayanah, Bryson, Jasmine and Myles. His siblings Sherry Mason, Terry and Dave Tatro, Kerry and Mederic Harnois, Nancy Harris and Pete Duffy, Ricki and Dave Watson, Bryant Mason and Khadijah Benoit, Mark and Connie Mason. His mother and Father in Law Kathleen Forrest and Richard Lacillade. Sister and brother in law Amy Mason and Joshua and Gabrielle LeBlanc as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Timothy is predeceased by his mother and father, his brother Richard II and beloved dog Sox. Until we meet again.
Donations can be made in his memory to dog rescue and Cardiology Research at UMASS. Please emit all flower donations. Services are private. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
