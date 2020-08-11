Timothy John "Tmac" McGuinness, 54Northborough - Timothy McGuinness, 54, of Northborough and Cape Cod MA died on August 9th at home, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Worcester, MA to parents Deborah (Dwyer) and Robert McGuinness of South Yarmouth. He leaves his loving wife, Andrea, of 27 years, his four children, Molly, Sam, Madison and Aidan, as well as three beautiful grandchildren, Lola, Ivie, and Malakai. He is also survived by his sister Erin, of Marstons Mills, brothers Michael and wife Cindy, of Little River, SC, Patrick and wife Sunny of Barnstable, Johnno and wife Katie of Holliston, as well as several nieces and nephews. Everyone who met Timmy, even for the briefest time, walked away considering him a friend.Tim graduated from Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School and Northeastern University with a degree in journalism. He spent most of his career in sales between Louis Knife distributors of Kingston, MA, and most recently Diageo Beer Company of New York. He was an avid athlete and sports fan, who enjoyed nothing more than spending Sundays surrounded by friends and family on the course, or watching the Pats or golf on TV, commonly known as "Tmac Sundays." He was the sparkplug of every gathering, who could get a room full of strangers laughing, singing, or even dancing within minutes, which he did on several occasions.Most of all, he was a loving family man. After nearly three decades together, he still carried a boyhood crush on his wife Andrea, which he reminded her of in many ways, every day. His children and grandchildren meant the world to him, and are a testament to his love. Throughout his very difficult fight, he smiled, laughed and always put family and friends first, making sure everyone around him was happy and comfortable despite his own struggles.Timmy never wanted the good times or visits to end, and in his own words "let's not put a period on the end of that sentence"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all of the medical professionals who helped with Tim's care throughout this process. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made in Tim's memory to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Attention: Hillary D. Repucci 10 Brookline Place, West, 6th floor Brookline, MA 02445 Memo line: Dr. Yurgelun's Research Fund.Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a celebration of Tim's life will be held at a future date, when all those whose lives Tim touched, can remember him together. Arrangements under the direction of the Chiampa Funeral Home, on the Common, Shrewsbury.