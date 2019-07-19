|
Timothy Michael O'Connell, Jr., 37
Worcester - WORCESTER - Timothy M. O'Connell, Jr., 37, died unexpectedly Monday, July 15, 2019.
He leaves his mother, Nancy J. (Prendiville) O'Connell of Worcester; a sister, Jennifer L. O'Connell of Worcester; a brother, Michael J. O'Connell and his wife Kate of Dudley; aunts, uncles and 2 nieces.
He was born in Worcester on June 8, 1982 and raised in Leicester, the son of the late Timothy M. O'Connell, Sr. He graduated from Bay Path Vocational Technical High School in Charlton in 2000, where he played center field for the varsity baseball team in his junior and senior years.
Mr. O'Connell was a mason by trade and built chimneys.
He enjoyed playing baseball and softball in area leagues.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Donations in his name may be made to the National Center of Addiction and Substance Abuse, 633 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017 (centeronaddiction.org). Arrangements are under the direction of Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, Webster.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 19 to July 21, 2019