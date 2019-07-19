Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scanlon Funeral Service Inc
38 East Main St.
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-1298
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy O'Connell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy O'Connell Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy O'Connell Jr. Obituary
Timothy Michael O'Connell, Jr., 37

Worcester - WORCESTER - Timothy M. O'Connell, Jr., 37, died unexpectedly Monday, July 15, 2019.

He leaves his mother, Nancy J. (Prendiville) O'Connell of Worcester; a sister, Jennifer L. O'Connell of Worcester; a brother, Michael J. O'Connell and his wife Kate of Dudley; aunts, uncles and 2 nieces.

He was born in Worcester on June 8, 1982 and raised in Leicester, the son of the late Timothy M. O'Connell, Sr. He graduated from Bay Path Vocational Technical High School in Charlton in 2000, where he played center field for the varsity baseball team in his junior and senior years.

Mr. O'Connell was a mason by trade and built chimneys.

He enjoyed playing baseball and softball in area leagues.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Donations in his name may be made to the National Center of Addiction and Substance Abuse, 633 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017 (centeronaddiction.org). Arrangements are under the direction of Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, Webster.

www.scanlonfs.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 19 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Scanlon Funeral Service Inc
Download Now