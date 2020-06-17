Timothy J. O'Malley, 72
WORCESTER/RUTLAND - Timothy J. O'Malley, 72, beloved husband of Patricia (Harrington) O'Malley, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's Telegram. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.