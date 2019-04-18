|
Timothy Reen, 95
WORCESTER - Timothy Reen, 95, of Worcester, died Wednesday. April 17th in St. Mary's Health Care Center. His wife of 60 years, Catherine R. (Nicholson) Reen died in 2015. He is survived by two brothers, Patty and Johnny Reen both of Ireland and many, many nephews and nieces. Two brothers, Denis and Maurice Reen and his sister, Mary Rohan predeceased him.
He was born in Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland the son of Denis M. and Catherine (Sullivan) Reen. Timothy had worked as a waiter at the former Sheraton Hotel on Front Street, then was employed by Standard Foundry, and retired from Astra Pharmaceutical after many years of service. He will be remembered for his love of Irish Music and dancing.
His funeral is Monday, April 22nd from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with his funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street, with his brother-in-law, Fr. John Nicholson as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Mary's Health Care Center, 39 Queen Street, Worcester, MA 01610.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019