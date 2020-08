Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy C. Scavone, 65



Northborough - Timothy C. Scavone, 65, of Northborough, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at UMass Hospital, while surrounded by loving family.



Calling Hours will be on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL. A Funeral Mass will be on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in Our Lady of Angels Church.



A complete obituary will be in the Telegram on Wednesday.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store