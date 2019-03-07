|
|
Timothy R. Wolfe, 30
CHARLTON - Timothy R. "Tim" Wolfe, age 30, of Charlton died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was the husband of Lisa M. (Russo) Wolfe.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his father David Wolfe and his wife Kathleen of Worcester, mother Theresa Sargent and her husband Brian of Worcester; children Cody and Zoey; siblings Amanda, Andrew, Kayla, Adam, Alexis, Stephanie, and Aaron and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother David "DJ" Wolfe, and his grandparents Kenneth and Dorothy Wolfe, as well as Donald and Theresa Baillargeon.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, March 10, 2019 between the hours of 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday March 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. In lieu of flowers donations in Tim's memory may be made to any Veteran . To view his complete obituary or leave a message of condolence visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019