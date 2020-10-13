Tina M. (Ackerman) Maldonado, 49
SPENCER - Tina M. (Ackerman) Maldonado, 49, of Spencer, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center, Worcester after a brief illness.
She leaves her husband of 20 years, Julio C. Maldonado; her daughters, Tiana and Ciera Maldonado of Spencer; her parents, Robert and Kathleen (Conway) Ackerman of Spencer; her godmother Margaret Seaver of Leicester and her chosen sister Michele Foster of Brookfield. Tina dedicated her life to raising her beautiful daughters. She spent her days and nights with her 11-year-old autistic daughter, Ciera, and occasionally would find time for herself. In that time Tina loved to listen to music, watch movies with her family, spend time with her pets, and walk the beach any chance she was given. Before creating her beautiful family, Tina spent a lot of time at Skylite Roller Skating Center in Worcester. She was a South High Community alumni when she pursued her passion of caretaking with the elderly and later continued her passion as an aide at The Caring Place in Leicester. She was truly an angel on Earth who continuously put others before herself.
Tina's funeral will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 1153 Main St., Leicester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours (Covid-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing) are Wednesday, Oct 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Memorial Fund for Tina Ackerman Maldonado at https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-Tina-Ackerman-Maldonado
. www.morinfuneralhomes.com