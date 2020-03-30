|
|
Toby R. Smith, 42
Hubbardston - Toby R. Smith, 42, beloved husband of Kate (Lawton) Smith, passed away peacefully at UMass Memorial Healthcare-University Campus on March 25, 2020, after a year- long battle with Leukemia. Born in Worcester, he was the son of the late Robert Smith and Linda (Mongeon) Stokes.
Toby leaves behind his wife of 19 years, Kate; his brother, Robert Smith and his wife, Michele; his sister, Lenay Stokes; stepfather, Thomas Stokes; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves a large extended family and countless life-long friends.
After graduating from Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School, Toby began a successful career as a chef at several well known local restaurants. For eight years Toby has been the Executive Sous Chef at The Haven Country Club in Boylston, where he was part of an award-winning culinary team.
Toby was an avid outdoorsman and spent a lot of time in Maine at the family camps. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, and snowmobiling. He loved the Bruins, hosting poker, Metallica, going to the beach and celebrating Halloween.
Toby had a contagious smile that carried through everything he did. He was known to be cheerful, dependable and a friend to all he met. He will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Toby's name may be made to 15-40 Connection, 53 Otis Street, PO Box 1153, Westborough, MA 01581 or 15-40.org which is an organization advocating for early cancer screening and detection to help save lives. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
. www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020