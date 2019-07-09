Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Inn at Woodstock Hill
94 Plaine Hill Rd.
Woodstock, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tod Lind
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tod Lind


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tod Lind Obituary
Tod R. Lind

1957 – 2019

BROOKLYN, CT - Tod R. Lind, 61, of Maple Circle, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 8, 2019. He was the loving husband of Elaine (Waterhouse) Lind. Born in Holden M.A. he was the son of the late Carl and Ruth "Shirley" (Oslebo) Lind.

Please join Elaine for a Celebration of Tod's Life, will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Inn at Woodstock Hill, 94 Plaine Hill Rd., Woodstock, CT 06281.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.