Todd Gonyea
1961 - 2020
Todd M. Gonyea, 59

AUBURN - Todd M. Gonyea, 59, longtime Auburn resident, passed away on Wednesday August 19, 2020.

Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Todd was one of six children born to the late John and Dorothy (LaMonda) Gonyea. He was a graduate of Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School, where he specialized in Cabinet Making. Todd then went on to work as a Locksmith for the Worcester School Department, dedicating over 25 years of his career.

Todd married the love of his life, Debora L. (Johnson), on September 7, 1990. He loved nothing more than his family and being home with them.

Along with his wife Debora, Todd leaves behind his son, Adam M. Gonyea and his wife Anna, of Barre; his granddaughter, Remy Mae Gonyea; his twin sister, Tina Rose and her husband Jamie, of Florida; his siblings: Gloria Clockedile and her husband Larry, of Florida; Jay Gonyea and his wife Pam, of Auburn; and Debra Palin, of Oxford; his brother-in-law, Doug Johnson and his wife Lisa, of Vermont; his sister-in-law, Dawn Archbold and her husband Ray, of Vermont; several nieces and nephews; and his best friend and beloved canine companion, Ruby. In addition to his parents, Todd was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Saad.

A celebration of Todd's life will be held at a later date. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family or to share a fond memory of Todd, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
