Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morin Funeral Home
1131 Main Street
Leicester, MA 01524
(508) 892-8515
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Morin Funeral Home
1131 Main Street
Leicester, MA 01524
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Morin Funeral Home
1131 Main Street
Leicester, MA 01524
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Lapointe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd Lapointe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd Lapointe Obituary
Todd M. Lapointe, 34

LEICESTER - Todd M. Lapointe, 34 of Bunker Hill Road died Tuesday, Oct 1, 2019 after a struggle with addiction.

He leaves his mother Sharon R. (Gagnon) Lapointe; a son Brady P. Lapointe of Halifax; three brothers, Terrance R. Lapointe and his companion Colleen Esmond of San Francisco, CA, Eric S. Lapointe and his wife Melissa of Millbury and Andrew J. Lapointe and his wife Jessi-Lee of Leicester; a sister Patrice M. Flury and her husband Paul of Oakham; his fiance Colleen Towey of Worcester and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Todd was born in Worcester, son of the late Gerald R. Lapointe. He worked in the construction field for several area companies over the years. He was an avid Boston Bruins and New England Patriots fan. He enjoyed going to the gym and power lifting. He loved four wheeling with his brother Andrew. Todd was very charismatic always the center of attention and ready to help anyone in need. He was the most loving and caring person and anyone who knew him especially those in the recovery community absolutely adored him.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 6 at 6:00 PM in Morin Funeral Home, 1131 Main Street, Leicester. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will precede the service from 3:00-6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army, 72 Cambridge Street, Worcester, MA 01603.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Todd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morin Funeral Home
Download Now