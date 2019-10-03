|
|
Todd M. Lapointe, 34
LEICESTER - Todd M. Lapointe, 34 of Bunker Hill Road died Tuesday, Oct 1, 2019 after a struggle with addiction.
He leaves his mother Sharon R. (Gagnon) Lapointe; a son Brady P. Lapointe of Halifax; three brothers, Terrance R. Lapointe and his companion Colleen Esmond of San Francisco, CA, Eric S. Lapointe and his wife Melissa of Millbury and Andrew J. Lapointe and his wife Jessi-Lee of Leicester; a sister Patrice M. Flury and her husband Paul of Oakham; his fiance Colleen Towey of Worcester and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Todd was born in Worcester, son of the late Gerald R. Lapointe. He worked in the construction field for several area companies over the years. He was an avid Boston Bruins and New England Patriots fan. He enjoyed going to the gym and power lifting. He loved four wheeling with his brother Andrew. Todd was very charismatic always the center of attention and ready to help anyone in need. He was the most loving and caring person and anyone who knew him especially those in the recovery community absolutely adored him.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 6 at 6:00 PM in Morin Funeral Home, 1131 Main Street, Leicester. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will precede the service from 3:00-6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army, 72 Cambridge Street, Worcester, MA 01603.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019