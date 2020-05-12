|
|
Todd A. Moberg, 56
Leominster/Grafton - Todd Moberg of Leominster, MA passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020 at the age of 56 after a very long and courageous battle with cancer. Todd is predeceased by his mother, Irene Moberg, father, Ralph Moberg, and his sister Debora Moberg.
Todd is survived by his brother, Scott Moberg and his wife Jennifer of Charlton, MA., two nieces, Julia and Jordan, and many other loving family members and friends.
Todd graduated from Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical School in Upton, MA and then served in the U.S. Navy.
His friends and family remember him as a kind, humble, generous, and selfless person. Todd enjoyed Red Sox games at Fenway, riding his Harley and sharing his time with his friends and family.
Todd was passionate about giving back to his community and supporting others in their addiction recovery. He obtained Associates Degree in Science from Quinsigamond Community College and began a new career in the Addiction Counseling field.
Todd has touched a countless amount of lives in his journey, and he will be sorely missed.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Life Care Center of Leominster for their dedication, care and attention that they provided to Todd in his final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made in Todd's name to the at .
A private ceremony will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Grafton, MA and a more formal memorial service will be held at a future date when current social safety guidelines improve.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020