Tonino Caiani
1938 - 2020
Tonino Caiani, 82

Southbridge - Tonino Caiani 82, of Fairlawn Ave. passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Aug. 4th 2020 after an illness.

He leaves his beloved wife of 62 years Malfalda B. (Tarquinio) Caiani; his two sons, Pietro I. Caiani and his wife Lori of Paxton and Daniele Caiani and his wife Angela of Harrisville, RI; his daughter, Rita P. Scranton and her husband Scott of Southbridge; three grandchildren, Cristian Anthony Caiani, Angela Jean Caiani and Lorenzo Daniele Caiani; a sister, Adina Caiani of Italy; and many nieces and nephews. Tonino was predeceased by a brother, Giovanni Caiani and a sister, Irma Caiani.

He was born and raised in Pescosansonesco, Abruzzo, Italy and was the son of Pietro and Bambina (Pezzi) Caiani. At the age of 15 he moved to Mar de Plata, Argentine. He worked 17 years for the Railway before moving with his wife and at that time two children to the United States. He worked for United Lens for 11 years and then UMass Memorial Hospital in transport and as a translator for 21 years before retiring many years ago.

In his retirement he and his wife traveled every summer back to Italy to stay in the home that was originally his parents which they had remodeled themselves over the years. Tonino was a member of St. Mary's Church of St. John Paul II Parish. He was known to many as a "Jack of all Trades" and was able to fix and repair just about anything. Tonino perfected the making of his own wine as well as a fine craftsmen in woodworking. He was a member of the Southbridge Italian Club and was the Massachusetts champion in Bocce. Tonino enjoyed vegetable gardening and working on Italian Vespa Scooters.

His funeral will be held on Monday, Aug. 10th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 446 Main St., Southbridge. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Sunday, Aug. 9th, from 4:00 to 6:00pm.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish
Funeral services provided by
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
(508) 764-7922
