Tony Simone at 96
Worcester - Tony Simone, age 96, of Worcester, formerly of Honolulu, Hawaii, died on June 15, 2020.
His wife of 48 years, Esther, died on November 4, 1999. He was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas and John Simone, and by two sisters, Angela Buffone and Rose Pierce. Tony is survived by his sister, Mary Lalone and many devoted nieces and nephews.
After serving honorably for 25 years in the United States Army, Tony relocated to Honolulu with Esther where they resided for more than 30 years. He continued to support the U.S. military as a civilian employee for many years. Mr. Simone enjoyed Hawaiian and popular music. He especially enjoyed the Hawaiian weather and beautiful beaches. He spent many hours caring for his plants and tropical fruit trees and collecting coins and stamps.
Mr. Simone entered the military service in 1943 during World War II with the Asiatic Pacific Theater with the 43rd Infantry Division. He received the Combat Infantry Badge Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal. Other military assignments included South Korea, Japan, Turkey Spain and Thailand. During his assignment with the U.S. Army and Department of Defense, he received the prestigious Army Commendation and Joint Services Commendation Medal. Other decorations included: U. S. Army Good Conduct Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Philippines Liberation Ribbon with Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star, Army of Occupation Medal with CLASP, Japan/Korean Service Medal with Bronze Star, United Nations Service Medal and World War II Victory Medal.
Several years after his wife Esther's passing Mr. Simone moved to Worcester to be with family. He resided at Highland House. Tony considered himself fortunate to meet Joseph Lariviere and his mother Helen. As the days passed, Tony saw Helen daily, resulting in an everlasting, loving relationship for several years until her passing.
Due to safety considerations, there will be no calling hours. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at 11 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove Street, Worcester. Loved ones can pay their respects at a viewing in the church prior to the Mass. Following the church service, there will be a Christian burial with military honors at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association of Massachusetts, Middleboro, MA 02346. To leave a message of condolence for the family or share a special memory of Tony please visit his memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family with Tony's services.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.