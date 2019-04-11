Home

Tracey A. Kinne, 46

WORCESTER - Tracey Anne Kinne, 46, was stricken ill and died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at home.

She leaves her husband Peter W. Kinne; two daughters, Jessica Kinne of Tampa, Fla., and Mishelle Kinne of Worcester; and several cousins.

She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Michael and Judith (Boyd) Ryan. She attended South High School and later earned her degree.

Tracey worked many years as an assistant child care provider at a pre-school program. She was an animal lover, especially of her cats and dogs.

Funeral services will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
