Traci Swan
1992 - 2020
Traci Lee Swan -27

Worcester - Traci Lee Swan better known as Ladybug, went to rest with the angels on May 26, 2020. She was born December 16, 1992 in Pollocksville North Carolina. She was the eldest daughter of Dianna and Russ White, She leaves behind her daughter, Jaylah Ward of Worcester, her four sisters Summer Swan, Tabitha White, Amber White, Tiffany White, 2 nieces and 2 nephews all of Worcester.

Traci grew up in the small town of Pollocksville where she was a cheerleader and avid volley ball player for her school, Jones Sr.High. She moved to Worcester with her family in 2008. She became a CNA and loved her work with dementia residents. She had a passion for music and loved to dance. She had a huge heart and was always willing to help someone in need. Her favorite role was being a mother to her beautiful daughter. She gave more than she ever asked for in return. She was a beautiful person inside and out. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
