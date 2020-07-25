1/1
Tracy Laucks
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracy Anne Laucks (Husband) - 57

COHASSET - Tracy Anne Laucks (Husband) - 57 of Cohasset, formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully at Brigham and Women's Hospital on July 5, 2020 following complications related to a recent stroke. Tracy was born on October 27, 1962 and grew up in Westboro, MA with her mother Cecil, sister Tammy and brother Todd. She received her Bachelor's degree from Salve Regina University in 1984. Tracy was a phlebotomist and spent most of her career working in the medical field. She was the cherished wife of 33 years to Christopher C. Laucks and the dedicated mother to her two children Christopher William and Mackenzie Elizabeth. She treasured her family and her son in law Andrew Freedman and embraced every moment with them. Tracy's vivacious spirit brought joy to people around her and she made friends everywhere she went with her humor, selflessness and authenticity. She was an innately kind and loving person and a giver who expected nothing in return. Tracy relished the simple things in life and looked forward to her days spent by the ocean, walks with her dog Sally, and cooking delicious healthy gourmet meals. She had an infectious smile and a rare interest in the lives of others that drew people to her. She enjoyed her time spent with the young children in the neighborhood and was so looking forward to becoming a grandmother someday. A celebration of her life will be arranged at a later date when it is safe and comfortable to gather and share special memories.

Richardson-Gaffey

Funeral Home

781-545-0196


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
7815450196
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved