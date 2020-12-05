Tracy J. Moyer, 51
Shrewsbury - Tracy J. (Napier) Moyer, 51, of Shrewsbury, passed away unexpectedly at her residence early morning after recently surviving breast cancer, on
Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was born on January 25, 1969 at Bixby Hospital in Adrian MI, daughter of John and Sharon (Baker) Napier.
Growing up in Michigan, she was active in Blue Birds and Camp Fire, receiving her 12-year pin. She attended Lenawee Vo-Tech and was a Diamondette, graduating from Blissfield High School in 1988. She worked as a child care provider in several locations, including Omaha, Tecumseh, and Ypsilanti. She married her beloved husband, David E. Moyer on May, 7th, 1994 in Petersburg, MI. Blessed with two sons, Keith and Aaron, she and her husband moved to Framingham, and later to Shrewsbury. A loving and dedicated homemaker, she was actively involved with the school programs, Special Olympics, and health/fitness/exercise programs, making many friends along the way. She enjoyed being with family and friends, traveling, baking, her cats, house plants, celebrating the holidays, and being in the community.
Tracy leaves her husband David E. Moyer, sons Keith and Aaron Moyer, her father John Napier, sisters Tammy Rayle and her husband Joe, Tina Taulker and her husband David, and brother Timothy Napier and his wife Tina. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including being a great aunt to over 16 others. Tracy was predeceased by her mother Sharon Napier.
Family and friends will honor and remember Tracy's life by gathering for visiting hours at the Chiampa Funeral Home, Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 5-7 P.M.
Final arrangements will be held at the Wagley Funeral Home in Blissfield, MI with visitation, services, and burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Blissfield, MI, time and date to be announced. Flowers welcomed, or in lieu of flowers, donations in Tracy's honor may be made to Shrewsbury Special Needs Program, c/o Shrewsbury Town Hall, 100 Maple Avenue, Shrewsbury MA 01545. To view Tracy's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.chiampfuneralhome.com
.