1/1
Tracy Moyer
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracy J. Moyer, 51

Shrewsbury - Tracy J. (Napier) Moyer, 51, of Shrewsbury, passed away unexpectedly at her residence early morning after recently surviving breast cancer, on

Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was born on January 25, 1969 at Bixby Hospital in Adrian MI, daughter of John and Sharon (Baker) Napier.

Growing up in Michigan, she was active in Blue Birds and Camp Fire, receiving her 12-year pin. She attended Lenawee Vo-Tech and was a Diamondette, graduating from Blissfield High School in 1988. She worked as a child care provider in several locations, including Omaha, Tecumseh, and Ypsilanti. She married her beloved husband, David E. Moyer on May, 7th, 1994 in Petersburg, MI. Blessed with two sons, Keith and Aaron, she and her husband moved to Framingham, and later to Shrewsbury. A loving and dedicated homemaker, she was actively involved with the school programs, Special Olympics, and health/fitness/exercise programs, making many friends along the way. She enjoyed being with family and friends, traveling, baking, her cats, house plants, celebrating the holidays, and being in the community.

Tracy leaves her husband David E. Moyer, sons Keith and Aaron Moyer, her father John Napier, sisters Tammy Rayle and her husband Joe, Tina Taulker and her husband David, and brother Timothy Napier and his wife Tina. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including being a great aunt to over 16 others. Tracy was predeceased by her mother Sharon Napier.

Family and friends will honor and remember Tracy's life by gathering for visiting hours at the Chiampa Funeral Home, Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 5-7 P.M.

Final arrangements will be held at the Wagley Funeral Home in Blissfield, MI with visitation, services, and burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Blissfield, MI, time and date to be announced. Flowers welcomed, or in lieu of flowers, donations in Tracy's honor may be made to Shrewsbury Special Needs Program, c/o Shrewsbury Town Hall, 100 Maple Avenue, Shrewsbury MA 01545. To view Tracy's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.chiampfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Chiampa Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiampa Funeral Directors
5 Church Road
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 842-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chiampa Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved