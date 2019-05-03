|
|
Trisha Ann Houde 40
Worcester - Trisha A. Houde passed away April 30, 2019 after a long battle with addiction. She was the daughter of the late L. Rita Houde and daughter of John (Jack) Sr. and his companion Karen Nelson. She is survived by her loving siblings: Jennifer L'Esperance and her husband, Leo of Oxford; John Houde, Jr. of Upton; Stephanie Olds and her husband, James of Oxford. She leaves her very special nieces and nephews: Anna & Isaac L'Esperance; Charlotte Houde; Xavier & Josephine Olds; her loyal pup, Spirit, maternal grandmother Patricia Castonguay and many aunts, uncles and beloved cousins.
Trisha was born on June 29, 1978 and grew up in South Grafton. She graduated from Grafton High School in 1996. She worked in the food service industry for many years maintaining jobs as a hostess, waitress and most recently as a line cook. Trish had a sincere love of children and enjoyed all kinds of family get togethers and hanging with friends. Her true loves were her nieces and nephews who brought her so much joy! Trisha was a fun-loving kid at heart. Her smile and laughter brightened a room. Anyone who was in her presence felt her charisma!
All are invited to gather with Trisha's family and friends at her Celebration of Life Tuesday, May 7th at the Mill Church in Millbury. A greeting of family & friends will take place 4-5:30pm with a service immediately following. Burial will be at a later date where she will be joining her mother at Fairview Cemetery in South Grafton. Donations in her memory may be made to the Net of Compassion, 674 Main St C1, Worcester, MA 01610.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 3 to May 4, 2019