Tuong Tran, 60

Auburn - Tuong Tran, 60, of Auburn died Monday, October 19th at home surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his wife of 20 years, Nga T. Nguyen; two sons, Timmy Tran and Tony Tran both of Auburn; two daughters, Susan Long of Connecticut and Talina Tran of Auburn; and two grandchildren, Kavian and Kailee. He also leaves a brother, Huong Tran of Worcester; a sister, Huong Tran of Auburn; several brothers and sisters in Vietnam and many nieces, nephews and extended family both here and in Vietnam.

Tuong was born in Vietnam and immigrated to the United States in 1981. He worked as a manager for Laddawn, Inc, Sterling for many years. Tuong enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially at cookouts that he would host. He always enjoyed making others smile and happy. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

His funeral is Saturday, October 24th with a service beginning at 8:00 AM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, October 22nd from 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the funeral home. Social Distancing and the use of face masks that cover the nose and mouth will be part of the protocol at all of Tuong's services.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
