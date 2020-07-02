Dr. Ursula Shea RN, ED.D.
Worcester - Dr. Ursula Shea (Toscano), RN, Ed. D., 86, of Worcester, Administrator and Registered Nurse of 50 years, beloved matriarch to her family, and dear friend to many, was surrounded by loved ones when she passed peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Born in Leominster, Ursula was one of three children of Emmett A. Shea and Linda (Lisziewski) Shea. Raised in Worcester, she graduated with the class of 1951 from Commerce High School. Ursula's devotion to helping others led her to the Worcester Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. Shortly after becoming a mother to her four children, Ursula earned her associate degree and RN Nursing Certification with the first-ever nursing class at Quinsigamond Community College in 1968. Returning frequently over the years, Ursula became an honored lecturer and advisor to the QCC program. Today, she is notably regarded as one of the college's 50 Guardians. Always eager to learn, Ursula went on to receive her BSN degree from Worcester State College in 1981, her MSN degree in Nursing Administration from Anna Maria College in 1985, and her Ed. D. degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1991. Ursula was blessed with a sense of optimism, compassion, and a great sense of humor. Consequently, writing her Doctoral Dissertation, "The Power of Humor in Healing and Teaching."
While receiving her education, Ursula started her career as a staff nurse at Saint Vincent's Hospital. Initially working in Obstetrics, she found her niche in the Emergency and Trauma department. Ursula later became an Occupational Health Nurse at Rexnord Manufacturing Corp. in Auburn. She was a mentor to nurses and an advocate for their professional development. Soon after receiving her MSN degree, Ursula taught clinical rotations for several years at QCC, Worcester State College, Becker College, and Anna Maria College. No matter where she taught or worked, she made wonderful relationships with countless people and was loved by all. Ursula was on the Advisory Board for Nursing at Anna Maria College, and involved in the Worcester State College Honor Society as a faculty advisor. Ursula lectured at the Graduate School of Nursing at UMass Medical School, as well. She was a Pioneer at UMass Medical Center, assisting with the opening of the Orthopedic Unit in 1977 with Dr. Arthur Pappas as the first Nurse Manager. Ursula continued to work there for 22 years where she was a Nursing Supervisor for several years before retiring. Aside from her nursing career, Ursula opened and operated Toscano's Restaurant with her family in Jefferson, MA, one of the town's first successful family owned breakfast and lunch restaurants. Ursula's love for hospitality was unmatched. She often fed her children's teammates and friends her famous meatball sandwiches after many of the Wachusett High School football and hockey games. Ursula never missed a game, dance recital, play, birthday party or any other event her children and grandchildren were participating in. She also loved taking the trip every Sunday to her daughter's house in New Hampshire for their big family dinners.
Ursula had a very fulfilling life. She enjoyed vacationing in Cape Cod with her family, as well as Hampton Beach with her girlfriends. She loved pitching in to help at her daughter's bakery, The Cake Fairy, in Hookset, NH. Ursula was immensely proud of her children and grandchildren, she loved spending as much time as possible in their company. Ursula always looked forward to her weekly hair appointments at her friend Al's hair salon, Al's Golden Chateau, where they enjoyed many laughs. Saturday night was the day to gather at Ursula's home to play cards or games and it was always a great time for all. Ursula had a strong relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Ursula's home was always open to anyone at the Highland House, where she hosted a weekly Rosary Prayer Group every Tuesday. She was a member of Saint Columba's Church in Paxton, where she dedicated her time as a CCD teacher, Eucharistic Minister, and Lecturer. She was also a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester, later on.
Ursula is survived by three of her devoted children, son Jay Toscano and his wife Linda of Coto de Caza, California, daughter Lisa-Jane Lucciano and her husband Don of Deerfield, New Hampshire, and son Tony Toscano of Worcester. She also leaves her precious grandchildren, Dominic Toscano and his wife HsiaoWen, Joseph Toscano, Anthony Toscano, Tara Toscano and her longtime boyfriend Niko, Brianna Lucciano and her longtime boyfriend Eric, Michael Lucciano and his wife Khrissie, and Nicholas Enus and his girlfriend Marilee. She also leaves her nieces, Cynthia Foy, who loyally cared for her throughout her life and shared a close relationship with her, and Carolyn Shea Marrone.
Ursula was predeceased by her beautiful daughter, Nancy Ann Toscano, at the young age of six years old, as well as her parents, Emmett A. Shea and Linda (Lisziewski) Shea, her brother Emmett A. Shea and his wife Margaret (Carr), and her sister E. Deborah Bellis.
Ursula had countless friends over the years. Her dear friend, Donna Goven, also a nurse, who would be at her side at a moment's notice whenever she needed help, as well as her other dear friend, Dr. Carol Eliadi. Ursula's friend, Al Lapan, who always kept her in good spirits and shared over a 30-year friendship with her. She also made many friends over the years at her home at the Highland House in Worcester. Her neighbor, Marguerite, was also a very close friend, calling and visiting with her often. Also a neighbor, Sister Irma, was a good friend and brought her communion and visited frequently. Joe Lariviere, owner of the Highland House Apartments, had a special place in Ursula's heart for always being so caring and compassionate to her. The building will never be the same without her presence. Her family, especially her grandchildren, was her life's greatest treasures! May God Bless our Beautiful Mom and Grandmother. She will be dearly missed, but our memories will make it easier to cope. We love you bigger than the whole sky!
The family would like to say a special thank you to her dear caretaker, Kebbeh, from Notre Dame Home Hospice Care. Ursula truly looked forward to her visits every day. Especially during her final days, Kebbeh's wonderful care was cherished by Ursula's family too. Also from Notre Dame Home Hospice Care, the support staff and Ursula's compassionate nurses, Alysha and Sharon for their care and assistance. In Ursula's words, "They are True Nurses!" Thank you to Tatianna as well for coordinating Ursula's care, and Mary Beth for her weekly prayer visits.
Ursula's services and celebration of life will be at a later date on MAY 15, 2021. If you care to share your favorite story, please visit Ursula's Facebook page: facebook.com/ursula.shea1
