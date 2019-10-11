|
Valerie E. (Murphy) Brown, 83
Bolton - Valerie Brown, 83, passed away after a battle with cancer Sept 28th. She was born in Boston, MA to the late Francis and Victorine (Belanger) Murphy. A Bolton resident since 1964, she leaves her daughter Tracey as well as many friends in the area and relatives out of state including brother-in-law Tom and his wife MaryJo of PA, sister-in-law Susan Vesey of PA, nieces and nephews and Patsy Cooper, daughter of her beloved late uncle Russell Sloan of VA. She worked as secretary for the guidance dept at Bromfield School in Harvard MA from the late 60's to 1980 and retired as office manager in 2004 at Central Mass Mosquito Control Project in Northboro MA. Her love of travel took her from Canada to Mexico, Europe and South America including a boat trip on the Amazon. She visited many historical sites from the American Revolution and Civil War as well as Mayan archaeological sites She was well read in numerous subjects both fiction and non-fiction and was a long time member of the Hudson Library. She volunteered at St John's soup kitchen in Clinton and was philanthropic in animal rescue/shelters and other causes she cared about. She will be remembered as being a kind and welcoming person to neighbors, co workers and people she met during her lifetime. She also enjoyed hosting numerous holiday gatherings. Although many dear friends and loved ones have since passed, they were never forgotten, most recently her dear friends Bev Mentzer of Bolton and Ellen Coil of Florida. A memorial service will be announced at a later time and on line condolences may be placed at www.tighehamilton.com. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a charitable organization of your choice.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2019