Valerie R. Esip, 93
WORCESTER - Valerie Rita (Beaudet) Esip, age 93, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Knollwood Nursing Center in Worcester. Her husband William F. Esip, Jr. predeceased her after 56 years of marriage.
She leaves a daughter Patricia Ann McGrath and husband David P. McGrath of Grafton and East Dennis, grandchildren Alyssa A. Granville and husband Kevin P. Granville of Grafton, Jeffrey D. McGrath and wife Sara E. McGrath of Grafton, great grandchildren Addison and Zachary McGrath of Grafton, and Shay and Lily Granville of Rutland. She was pre-deceased by her son William F. Esip III, daughter Kathleen Ann Esip, sisters Yvonne Leroux, and Loraine Cunningham.
She was born and educated in the Worcester school systems. She lived and worked in Worcester for many years before moving to Auburn. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church and a member of the St. Joseph's Senior Steppers. She was also a lifetime member of the Auburn Historical Society. After the death of her husband William, she moved to Notre Dame du Lac Assisted Living Facility where she lived and developed many new friendships.
Valerie had an unwavering faith in God. Even with all that she went through with the death of two children, she maintained her love for God. She will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother and one who's passion was that of helping others.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Valerie's family beginning at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 AM in the Chapel at Notre Dame Du Lac, 555 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA. Burial will follow in Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers please perform one act of kindness to a stranger in honor of Valerie. To leave a message of condolence or to view her "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019