Valerie A. Fleming, 81West Boylston/Holden - Valerie A. (Nixon) Fleming, 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester after an illness. She was born in Milford, the daughter of Oliver Nixon and had lived in Worcester and Holden before moving to West Boylston.Valerie graduated from Milford High School and earned her nursing degree from the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Worcester. She was a registered nurse for many years at St. Francis Nursing Home and Memorial Hospital before retiring. Valerie was a member and the parish nurse of St. Mary's Church in Jefferson and enjoyed volunteering her time at Notre Dame Healthcare.Her loving husband of 54 years, Joseph R. Fleming, passed away in 2017. She leaves her daughter, Kara A. Fleming and her husband, Todd Dufault of Worcester. She also was predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen A. Fleming in 2019.Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Valerie's family from 4 to 6 pm on Tuesday, July 7th at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, July 8th at St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton St., Jefferson. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, P.O. Box 2200, Jefferson, MA 01522, or to the Sterling Animal Shelter aka Animal Shelter Inc., 17 Laurelwood Road, Sterling, MA 01564. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit