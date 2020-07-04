1/1
Valerie Fleming
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valerie A. Fleming, 81

West Boylston/Holden - Valerie A. (Nixon) Fleming, 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester after an illness. She was born in Milford, the daughter of Oliver Nixon and had lived in Worcester and Holden before moving to West Boylston.

Valerie graduated from Milford High School and earned her nursing degree from the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Worcester. She was a registered nurse for many years at St. Francis Nursing Home and Memorial Hospital before retiring. Valerie was a member and the parish nurse of St. Mary's Church in Jefferson and enjoyed volunteering her time at Notre Dame Healthcare.

Her loving husband of 54 years, Joseph R. Fleming, passed away in 2017. She leaves her daughter, Kara A. Fleming and her husband, Todd Dufault of Worcester. She also was predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen A. Fleming in 2019.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Valerie's family from 4 to 6 pm on Tuesday, July 7th at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, July 8th at St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton St., Jefferson. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, P.O. Box 2200, Jefferson, MA 01522, or to the Sterling Animal Shelter aka Animal Shelter Inc., 17 Laurelwood Road, Sterling, MA 01564. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved