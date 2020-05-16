|
Valerie J. Katinas, 76
Millbury -
Valerie J. (Wondolowski) "Jackie" Katinas, 76, died on Monday, May 11, 2020, in Lanessa Extended Care, Webster, after a lengthy illness.
Her husband of 57 years, Richard L. Katinas, died on Friday, April 17, in Worcester.
She leaves two sons: Dana J. Katinas and his wife, Karen M. (Noonan) Katinas, of Novi, MI, and Christopher J. Katinas and his wife, Jessica R. (Bengtson) Katinas, of Woodstock, CT; five grandchildren; a sister, Dr. Joanne Josefowski of Millbury; a brother, Joseph Wondolowski of Salt Lake City, UT; a sister-in-law, Cynthia S. Katinas of Rutland; and nephews and nieces.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Valerie (Pluta) Wondolowski, and a sister, Mary Jane Wondolowski, of Worcester.
Raised in Worcester where she was born on March 3, 1944, she graduated in 1961 from the Worcester High School of Commerce. In 1975, she earned a Licensed Practical Nursing Diploma from the Fanning School of Health, Worcester, and, in 1984, she earned an associate degree in nursing from Quinsigamond Community College, Worcester.
From 1975 to 1988, Ms Katinas worked as an L.P.N. and a Registered Nurse at Hubbard Regional Hospital, Webster, and then, from 1988 to 2000, as a Registered Nurse at Worcester State Hospital. She retired in 2000. During this time, she also operated a part-time business as a baker specializing in wedding and birthday cakes.
She was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Parish, Millbury, and she enjoyed summers at the Rhode Island beaches, boating, and macrame.
Because of the COVID-19 emergency, Ms Katinas' funeral and a celebration of her life will be delayed until funerals are allowed. The arrangements will be published in the Telegram and on the Turgeon Funeral Home website:(www.Turgeonfuneralhome.com).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020