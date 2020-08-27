1/1
Valerie Manzaro
1949 - 2020

Valerie Manzaro, 70

Worcester - Valerie (Ustin) Manzaro 70, of Worcester passed away on Monday August 24, 2020 with her husband of 47 years Daniel by her side.

She was born in Worcester on November 13, 1949 to John C. and Elizabeth (Kubiak) Ustin.

Valerie is survived by her husband Daniel, her brothers-in-law Ralph J. and his wife Ann of Cookville, TN, Robert R. and his wife Sandra of Millbury, her sister in-law Ilene Barako of Sutton, nephews Matthew, Scott, Nicholas, Robert, Joseph, great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents John and Elizabeth Ustin and her sister Julie-Ann Estabrook, brother in law John Manzaro.

Valerie graduated from Doherty Memorial High School in 1967 and worked for the Electrical Workers Union IBEW Local 96 for over 30 years.

The Manzaro family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff and aids at Worcester Home Care, especially Amie and Courtney, also to the nurses and staff at the Jewish Health Center Hospice, especially Marlene, and Joyce, and to the Doctors who cared for Valerie at UMass Hospital. Thank you all for your compassionate and loving care.

In memory of Valerie, please consider making a donation in Valerie's memory to a charity of ones choice.

In keeping with Valerie's wishes there will be no services. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605 is assisting the Manzaro family.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 26, 2020
Dear Danny,
We’re so very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Donna and Vinny Oliveri
Family
August 26, 2020
Dear Danny,

We are so very sorry for the loss of Valerie. You know you and she have been like family to us over all the years we've known each other.

Valerie was a charming person, intelligent, well read and very engaging. She was quick witted and had a great laugh. You and she had such a close, loving relationship, as spouses and friends.

Valerie is now relieved of her illness and in the arms of our Lord, safe and at peace. She will love you and be with you forever from her new place in the circle of life. You will always be one.

With love, from our hearts,

Vuth and Joyce
Joyce Vigeant-San
Friend
