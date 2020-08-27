Valerie Manzaro, 70Worcester - Valerie (Ustin) Manzaro 70, of Worcester passed away on Monday August 24, 2020 with her husband of 47 years Daniel by her side.She was born in Worcester on November 13, 1949 to John C. and Elizabeth (Kubiak) Ustin.Valerie is survived by her husband Daniel, her brothers-in-law Ralph J. and his wife Ann of Cookville, TN, Robert R. and his wife Sandra of Millbury, her sister in-law Ilene Barako of Sutton, nephews Matthew, Scott, Nicholas, Robert, Joseph, great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents John and Elizabeth Ustin and her sister Julie-Ann Estabrook, brother in law John Manzaro.Valerie graduated from Doherty Memorial High School in 1967 and worked for the Electrical Workers Union IBEW Local 96 for over 30 years.The Manzaro family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff and aids at Worcester Home Care, especially Amie and Courtney, also to the nurses and staff at the Jewish Health Center Hospice, especially Marlene, and Joyce, and to the Doctors who cared for Valerie at UMass Hospital. Thank you all for your compassionate and loving care.In memory of Valerie, please consider making a donation in Valerie's memory to a charity of ones choice.In keeping with Valerie's wishes there will be no services. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605 is assisting the Manzaro family.There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at