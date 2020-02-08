Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-3144
For more information about
Valerie McNally
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
80 Union St
Clinton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie McNally
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie McNally


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valerie McNally Obituary
Valerie McNally, 68

Clinton - Valerie (Kronopolus) McNally, 68, died Friday, February 7, 2020.

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, with a Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Please go directly to the church. Burial will take place in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. In accordance with her wishes, there are no calling hours. To read the full obituary, please visit

www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -