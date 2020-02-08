|
|
Valerie McNally, 68
Clinton - Valerie (Kronopolus) McNally, 68, died Friday, February 7, 2020.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, with a Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Please go directly to the church. Burial will take place in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. In accordance with her wishes, there are no calling hours. To read the full obituary, please visit
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020