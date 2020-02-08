|
|
Valerie McNally, 68
Clinton - Valerie (Kronopolus) McNally, 68, died Friday, February 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a long, valiant battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, John J. McNally, Jr.; their three children: Wendy Doyle and her husband, John, of Sterling; April McNally of Hatfield, and Christopher McNally and his wife, Mary, of Clinton; three siblings: John Kronopolus and his wife, Carol, of Sterling, Louis Kronopolus and his wife, Cathy, of Silver Spring, MD, and Janice Briggs of Clinton; three grandchildren: Trace, Reagan, and Colson; her mother-in-law, Emily (Vanasse) McNally, of Clinton; and in-laws, Tom McNally and his wife, Lynn, of Wakefield, NH, Brian McNally and his wife, Lisa, of Leominster, and Sharon McNally of Clinton; many nieces and nephews.
Valerie was born and raised in Clinton, daughter of the late Frank J. and Persephone (Voutas) Kronopolus. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1969, and attended Worcester State College.
For 24 years before retirement, she worked as an Administrative Secretary at Tahanto Regional High School. Previously, she worked at the Clinton Probation Office, and for the Metropolitan District Commission.
She was a long-time member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish, and a former member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
Valerie and John devoted much of their time to helping children – and over the years, fostered many infants, in need of care, in their home, as members of the former "Fresh Start" program, run by the Massachusetts Department of Child and Family Services.
She greatly enjoyed time with friends and family, and treasured many family vacations on the Cape.
Valerie's funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, with a Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Please go directly to the church. Burial will take place in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. In accordance with her wishes, there are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the McNally family suggests that memorial donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to - Springfield, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, is directing arrangements.
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, 2020