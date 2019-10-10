|
Valerie G. (Jones) Noyes, 76
Auburn - Valerie G. (Jones) Noyes, 76, of Kateri Way, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Life Care Center of Auburn. She is survived by four children, Deborah A. Noyes of South Hadley, Michael P. Noyes and his wife Vanessa of Charlton, Kathryn Noyes-LeBlanc of North Grosvenordale, CT, and Audra E. Jones of Leicester; her brother, Christopher M. Jones and his wife Murad of New York; eight grandchildren, Clyde Wayshak, Michaela Wayshak, Paige Jones, Alex LeBlanc III, Cecilia LeBlanc, Guy Jones, Nathaniel Noyes, and Abigail Noyes; and two cousins, Ed McLaughlin and Kathy Jones. She was born in Carmel, CA, daughter of the late Robert R. and Elizabeth T. (Peat) Jones, and lived in Auburn for many years. She graduated from Carmel High School in 1959.
Ms. Noyes worked at BJ's Wholesale Club in Auburn for over 10 years, retiring in 2011. Previously, she worked at Shaw's Supermarket in Auburn along with various other food service positions. She had a great interest in art and music. She enjoyed traveling back to her California home, visiting beaches in California, and spending time with her family on Cape Cod. She was profoundly devoted to Captain Jack Sparrow, Daryl Dixon, Jamie Fraser, Ned Stark, and her two cats, Apollo and Athena.
Calling hours are Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A service of remembrance will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the conclusion of calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the M.S.P.C.A., 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019