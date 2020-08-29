1/1
Valerie Risi
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valerie G. "Val" (Ferro) Risi, 93

Berlin - Valerie G. "Val" (Ferro) Risi, 93 years young, of Berlin, died peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was the youngest of fifteen children of the late Antimo and Gaetana (Ferrara) Ferro. She was born and raised in Marlborough and was an active member of St. Ann's Church for decades.

She received a tenth-grade education from Marlborough High School as she was one of many who proudly deferred school to work to aide in the efforts of WWII. Val spent fifteen years as an assistant in the pediatric ward at Marlborough Hospital. Seventy-five years of her life was spent in Berlin on the farm with her husband Carl P. Risi, Sr. She is survived by her daughter Valerie Longone of Dennis Port, and son Carl Paul Risi, Jr. of Berlin, her sister Mary Pedrole of Marlborough. Besides her husband Carl, she is predeceased by her daughters, Ann and Sharon Risi. She is also survived by five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Val was known to bring joy to many as she had a magnetic personality, was an avid poet, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Chiampa Funeral Home, Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center. Funeral service and burial will be private and held for immediate family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations in Val's honor may be made to Berlin Fire & EMS, 23 Linden Street, Berlin, MA 01503.

To view Val's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Chiampa Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiampa Funeral Directors
5 Church Road
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 842-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chiampa Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved