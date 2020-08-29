Valerie G. "Val" (Ferro) Risi, 93
Berlin - Valerie G. "Val" (Ferro) Risi, 93 years young, of Berlin, died peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was the youngest of fifteen children of the late Antimo and Gaetana (Ferrara) Ferro. She was born and raised in Marlborough and was an active member of St. Ann's Church for decades.
She received a tenth-grade education from Marlborough High School as she was one of many who proudly deferred school to work to aide in the efforts of WWII. Val spent fifteen years as an assistant in the pediatric ward at Marlborough Hospital. Seventy-five years of her life was spent in Berlin on the farm with her husband Carl P. Risi, Sr. She is survived by her daughter Valerie Longone of Dennis Port, and son Carl Paul Risi, Jr. of Berlin, her sister Mary Pedrole of Marlborough. Besides her husband Carl, she is predeceased by her daughters, Ann and Sharon Risi. She is also survived by five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Val was known to bring joy to many as she had a magnetic personality, was an avid poet, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Chiampa Funeral Home, Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center. Funeral service and burial will be private and held for immediate family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations in Val's honor may be made to Berlin Fire & EMS, 23 Linden Street, Berlin, MA 01503.
To view Val's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
.