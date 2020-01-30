Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
1945 - 2020
Valerie Zottoli Obituary
Valerie J. Zottoli, 74

Princeton - Valerie J. (Pulson) Zottoli, 74, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital after an illness. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Swen and Marjorie (Benson) Pulson and had lived most of her life in Princeton.

Her loving husband of 45 years, Paul S. Zottoli, passed away in 2013. She leaves her sons, Craig A. Zottoli and his wife, Kelly and Stephen P. Zottoli; her daughter-in-law, Mindy Zottoli; her three grandchildren, Peyton, Collin and Cooper; her brother-in-law, William Zottoli; her niece, Carla Zottoli; and her grandniece, Gabriela DeFosse, all of Princeton.

Valerie graduated from Elmira College and initially worked as a Social Worker for Head Start program in Worcester. She went on to open and run the William Paul House Restaurant in Holden with her husband Paul Zottoli, brother-in-law Bill Zottoli and sister-in-law Peggy Zottoli. She also owned and operated Forefathers Restaurant in Paxton with her husband.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Valerie's family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 3rd in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. The family will hold a private funeral service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Princeton Fire Association, 8 Town Hall Dr., Princeton, MA 01541, or a . To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
