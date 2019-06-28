|
|
Varice Nakollari, 91
WORCESTER - Varice Nakollari, 91, of Worcester, passed away Friday, June 28th at home surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband, Kristos in 1997. Varice is survived by her son, Jani Nakollari; daughter, Vangjeli Stefani; three step-daughters, Envanthi Mili, Polixeni Nika and Liria Nikolla, as well as her brother, Kristofor Nicolla; sister, Alexandria Joanidhi; fourteen grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Varice, the daughter of Stavro and Kristin (Curo) Nacollari was born in Permet, Albania and lived in Greece for several years prior to settling in Worcester in 1994. Varice will always be remembered by her family and friends for her tremendous sense of humour, and her love of nature.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, July 1st. The service will be at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral on 102 Russell Street at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, June 30th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME at 592 Park Avenue.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 28 to June 29, 2019