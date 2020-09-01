Varter "Rose" HoumereWorcester - Varter "Rose" (Berberian) Houmere, 94 passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the Jewish Healthcare Center. Her husband of over 60 years, Peter K. Houmere predeceased her in 2019. She leaves four daughters and their husbands- Pamela Houmere (Bill Armstrong), Donna Gilbane (Bob), Karen Reddish (Michael), and Cynthia Chisolm (Joe). Rose also loved her only grandson: Kenneth Gilbane and her three granddaughters: Jennifer, Elizabeth and Rebecca Reddish.Rose was born in Newark, New Jersey, daughter of the late Setrag and Pambouk Berberian who were survivors of the Armenian genocide. She graduated from Barringer High School after which she attended Seton Hall University where she earned a degree in education. She taught business courses and became head of the Business Department at Wachusett Regional High School for many years where she was thought of as an invested teacher who changed many of her students' lives. Mrs. Houmere loved it when her students called her "Mom". While teaching at Wachusett, she earned her Masters degree and Certificate of Advanced Studies from Assumption College. Rose was also inducted into the Delta Kappa Gamma teachers' sorority.Varter was proud of her Armenian heritage and raised her daughters to appreciate Armenian culture. As an active member of the Armenian Church of Our Saviour in Worcester, she taught Armenian Language, Sunday School, was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Guild, and was Co-Chair of the Armenian Cultural Committee.Her interests were many. While she was growing up in New Jersey she spent happy days horseback riding, and going to the shore at Asbury Park. She enjoyed cooking, needlepoint, was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and travelled all over the world. Rose will be dearly missed.Her family would like to express their deep gratitude to the Jewish Healthcare Center whose devoted attention to her well-being both emotional and physical, was unparalleled.All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's memory may be made to the Rose & Peter Houmere Scholarship Fund. Checks may be made payable to WRSD and sent to Wachusett Regional High School, 1401 Main St., Holden, MA 01520. To leave an online condolence message, please visit