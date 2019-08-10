|
|
Vasil "Bill" Vay Condos, 91
Dudley - Vasil "Bill" Vay Condos, 91, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away into heaven on Friday, August 9, 2019.
Bill was born and raised in Dudley, the son of Vay and Helen Condos. He graduated from Bartlett High School and Becker Junior College with an Associate's degree in Accounting. Along with a private tax accounting business, Bill worked for Desco Shoe Company, United Chevrolet, Wellesley Toyota, Bancroft Motors and retired from Tri-State Subaru.
Bill's greatest passion in life was his love of family. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Despina (Gatrousis) Condos; five children, Ann E. Flanagan and her husband David of Boothbay Harbor, ME, George M. Condos and his wife Laurie of Marco Island, FL, Maria L. Wilson of Falmouth, and Lisa J. Healy and her husband Daniel of Dudley; 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. For many years, Bill and Despina owned a home in West Dennis on Cape Cod. The family often gathered there for rounds of golf, bicycling, boating, lots of lobsters and enjoying the beach. Bill cherished his family but he also loved Despina's Greek pastries. He was often caught sneaking an extra sweet or two when there was finikia in the house.
Bill and Despina enjoyed travelling to many points across the globe. They loved connecting with family in Greece, exploring the beaches of Mexico, Hawaii and the Caribbean, as well as visiting family in Florida, North Carolina, and New England.
Bill was also devoted to his community. He served as Town Accountant as well as on the Dudley School Board. He was actively involved in the Webster Lodge of the Masons and was installed as a Master in 1963. Additionally, he was dedicated to his church, Saints Constantine and Helen, of which his parents had been founders. He served on both the parish council and as council president. Additionally, he received The Ministry Award from The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston in 2010.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Vay and Helen Condos; siblings Liberty Lianides, Ester Anthopulos, and Athena Cooney; son Bruce Condos; and granddaughter Alexis Wilson.
Vasil "Bill," lived well and loved well. He was an admired man and will live in our hearts forever.
Calling hours will be held from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 37 Lake Parkway, Webster, prior to the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery in Webster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 713, Webster, MA 01570. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019