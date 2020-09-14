1/1
Vasil Kristo
Vasil Kristo, 85

Worcester - Vasil Kristo, 85, of Worcester, died Saturday, September 12th surrounded by his family. His beloved wife, Marjeta (Lolo) Kristo died in 2017. He is survived by his son, Llazi Kristo, and his wife, Leftiola (Karamitro) Kristo of Worcester; his brother, Koco Kristo in Albania and two nephews, Ilir and Simon Shyta, and their families and by his wife's family. He was predeceased by a brother, Dhimitri Kristo; two sisters, Evgjeni Kristo and Violeta Shyta, and by a nephew Kozma Shyta.

He was born in Pogradec, Albania the son of Llazi and Polikseni (Gusho) Kristo and had worked as an architect, he also assisted in the rebuilding of churches after the fall of communism. He was a graduate of the University of Tirana in Albania. Vasil immigrated to the United States of America in 1996 with his family. Vasil enjoyed reading, drawing, politics, and watching TV. His greatest joy was time spent with his family and will sorely be missed by those who knew and loved him.

His funeral is Wednesday, September 16th with a service at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at St. Mary's Albanian Orthodox Church. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.



May his memory be eternal

oconnorbrothers.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Albanian Orthodox Church
SEP
16
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Albanian Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
