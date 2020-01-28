|
Vasilios A. Stoupis, 70
WORCESTER - Vasilios A. Stoupis, 70, of Worcester, died Saturday, January 25th at home. He leaves his daughters, Nicole Hatzopoulos and her husband, John and Spiridoula G. Stoupis all of Worcester and Joanna V. Bachour and her husband, Roger of Leicester; five grandchildren Phil, Dora, Maria, Anthony and Maya; a niece and two nephews. He was predeceased by his son Arthur and two sisters, Despina Karaberis and Maria Stoupis.
He was born in Corfu, Greece the son of Athanasios and Georgia (Duca) Stoupis. Vasilios had owned and worked in several area pizza shops and was the founder of A&D Pizza in Millbury, and had served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Stoupis was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral and the Order of AHEPA. He enjoyed cooking and sports. Despite the challenges he faced he loved life. He will be remembered as a kindhearted and simple man who had a great sense of humor. His greatest love was the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
His funeral is Thursday, January 30th, with his funeral service at Noon in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the Cathedral. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020