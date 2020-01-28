Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral
102 Russell Street
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral
102 Russell Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vasilios Stoupis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vasilios Stoupis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vasilios Stoupis Obituary
Vasilios A. Stoupis, 70

WORCESTER - Vasilios A. Stoupis, 70, of Worcester, died Saturday, January 25th at home. He leaves his daughters, Nicole Hatzopoulos and her husband, John and Spiridoula G. Stoupis all of Worcester and Joanna V. Bachour and her husband, Roger of Leicester; five grandchildren Phil, Dora, Maria, Anthony and Maya; a niece and two nephews. He was predeceased by his son Arthur and two sisters, Despina Karaberis and Maria Stoupis.

He was born in Corfu, Greece the son of Athanasios and Georgia (Duca) Stoupis. Vasilios had owned and worked in several area pizza shops and was the founder of A&D Pizza in Millbury, and had served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Stoupis was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral and the Order of AHEPA. He enjoyed cooking and sports. Despite the challenges he faced he loved life. He will be remembered as a kindhearted and simple man who had a great sense of humor. His greatest love was the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

His funeral is Thursday, January 30th, with his funeral service at Noon in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the Cathedral. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vasilios's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -