Vasilios Tzeremes

Vasilios T. Tzeremes, 23Douglas - Vasilios T. Tzeremes, 23, of Douglas died Thursday, October 8th in Providence, RI due to injuries sustained in a car accident. He leaves his parents, Thomas and Athanasia (Koutroumanou) Tzeremes; a sister, Victoria Tzeremes; his maternal grandmother, Loukia Koutroumanou of Greece; and his aunts and uncles, Kosta and Areti, Vasiliki and Giannis, Emmanuel and Anastasia, Christos and Irene, Penelopi, Fani, and Maria and Vasilios. He also leaves several cousins.Vasilios was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral. He loved his dog, Dias and enjoyed cars.His funeral is Friday, October 16th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester with a service at 11:00 AM in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours are Thursday, October 15th from 6:00 until 8:00 PM in the funeral home. Social Distancing and the use of face masks that cover the nose and mouth will be part of the protocol at all of Vasilios's services.