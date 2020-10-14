Vasilios Tzeremes

Vasilios T. Tzeremes, 23
Douglas - Vasilios T. Tzeremes, 23, of Douglas died Thursday, October 8th in Providence, RI due to injuries sustained in a car accident. He leaves his parents, Thomas and Athanasia (Koutroumanou) Tzeremes; a sister, Victoria Tzeremes; his maternal grandmother, Loukia Koutroumanou of Greece; and his aunts and uncles, Kosta and Areti, Vasiliki and Giannis, Emmanuel and Anastasia, Christos and Irene, Penelopi, Fani, and Maria and Vasilios. He also leaves several cousins.
Vasilios was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral. He loved his dog, Dias and enjoyed cars.
His funeral is Friday, October 16th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester with a service at 11:00 AM in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours are Thursday, October 15th from 6:00 until 8:00 PM in the funeral home. Social Distancing and the use of face masks that cover the nose and mouth will be part of the protocol at all of Vasilios's services.oconnorbrothers.com