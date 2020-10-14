1/
Vasilios Tzeremes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vasilios's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vasilios T. Tzeremes, 23

Douglas - Vasilios T. Tzeremes, 23, of Douglas died Thursday, October 8th in Providence, RI due to injuries sustained in a car accident. He leaves his parents, Thomas and Athanasia (Koutroumanou) Tzeremes; a sister, Victoria Tzeremes; his maternal grandmother, Loukia Koutroumanou of Greece; and his aunts and uncles, Kosta and Areti, Vasiliki and Giannis, Emmanuel and Anastasia, Christos and Irene, Penelopi, Fani, and Maria and Vasilios. He also leaves several cousins.

Vasilios was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral. He loved his dog, Dias and enjoyed cars.

His funeral is Friday, October 16th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester with a service at 11:00 AM in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours are Thursday, October 15th from 6:00 until 8:00 PM in the funeral home. Social Distancing and the use of face masks that cover the nose and mouth will be part of the protocol at all of Vasilios's services.

oconnorbrothers.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved