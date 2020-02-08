|
Vera A. Couture, 92
SHREWSBURY - Vera A. Couture, 92, a longtime resident of Shrewsbury, died peacefully after a brief illness at UMass Memorial Medical Center on February 3, 2020. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury. Public interment in Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury and a reception at St. Anne's will follow immediately afterwards. BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, is assisting with arrangements. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020