Verna M. Miller, 95
Quinebaug, CT - Verna M. (Gard) Hammond Miller, 95, of Parkway Dr., passed away on Thursday, July 18th, in her home after a brief illness.
Her first husband, Aaron Hammond, passed away in 1979 and her second husband, Charles H. Miller, passed away in 2008. She leaves her daughter, Pamela S. Bouchard and her husband John of South Woodstock, CT; her son, George Hammond of Sturbridge; her sister, Carol Dergan and her husband Bob of California; her sister-in-law, Louise Gard of Charlton; her six grandchildren, Faye Nyhaug and her husband Charlie, Pat Seagrave and her husband Walter, Carol Fuginiti and her husband Tony, Todd Hammond, Glen Hammond and his wife Lisa, and Jennifer Tancrell; Great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by her grand fur babies Kiko, Pepsi and the chickens. Her daughter, Linda L. Waite, passed away in 1981. She was also predeceased by her two brothers, Robert Gard and Frank Gard, and her best friend, Janet Moulton. She was born in Northfield, NH the daughter of Robert A. and Marjorie (Gilbert) Gard.
Verna was a longtime assistant to Dr. John Rigatti's practice in Sturbridge, retiring many years ago. She previously worked in the costume department of Old Sturbridge Village and prior to that she owned and operated Verna's Drive-in Restaurant in Charlton for several years. Verna met Charlie on a visit to her sister Janet in San Diego, she moved there and married Charlie in 1980. They later moved to El Cajon, CA and then Florida before settling in CT to be closer to her daughter. Verna had a passion for playing golf. She enjoyed traveling the country with Charles in their RV. She also enjoyed trips to Cape Cod with her daughter Pam. She was especially fond of all her friends at the Memory Cafe and all the fun activities they did together.
Her family would like to thank her neighbors, Ray, Paul, Chris and Joanne who always kept an eye out for her and were right there whenever she needed help and her CNA Louise Lavallee and the wonderful homemade meals they shared.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 24th, at 11:00am in the Charlton City United Methodist Church, 74 Stafford St., Charlton. Burial will follow in Northside Cemetery, Charlton. A calling hour in the church will be held on Wednesday, July 24th, from 10:00 to 11:00am, prior to the service.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 20 to July 21, 2019