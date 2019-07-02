|
Veronica Rose Burke
DUDLEY - Veronica Rose Burke, daughter of the late Thomas and Rose Rafferty, died Monday at the home where she and her husband Fran raised their seven children. Von was predeceased by six loving brothers and three sisters, but most significantly by Fran.
Von reluctantly leaves her children and their partners: Fran and Patty (Gilley); Joe and Jeany (Stewart); Bob and Deb (Miller); Dave and Amanda (Dartnall); Paul and Margie (Carrion); Ellen and Ron (Ceppetelli); and Mary and George (Hetherman). She also leaves 16 grandchildren,10 great- grandchildren; one great-grandchild to-be; the Rafferty and Burke nieces and nephews, the West cousins, and her friends Sister Diane and John S.J
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, July 6 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 24 Dudley Hill Rd., Dudley, Burial will follow in St .Anthony of Padua Cemetery, Webster. Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 5th from 4 to 8 PM at Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley, MA.
www.bartelfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 2 to July 3, 2019