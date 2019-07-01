|
Vesna M. Res, 95
Clinton - Vesna M. (Kopun) Res, 95, lived a beautiful and fulfilled life. She was blessed with the love of her late husband of 71 years, Dado Res; her daughter Iva Engel & husband Tone of Bolton; 3 grandchildren and their spouses, Mark Briggs & Ashley; Karin Romanowski & Peter; and Zachary Engel & Allie; 9 great-grandchildren, and many dear friends. She is pre-deceased by her daughter Darka Res and son-in-law, Richard Briggs.
Vesna was born in Zagreb, Croatia, daughter of the late Marcel & Ladislava (Neidhart) Kopun. She excelled in studies, and upon arriving to the United States, achieved her Doctorate degree in Biochemistry from the University of Pennsylvania. In addition to raising her family, Vesna served on a team of Biochemists dedicated to cancer research for the National Institute of Health in Washington, D.C. As a talented linguist, she too assisted in the translation of medical discoveries into twelve languages, providing valuable findings to the progress of research and development for the treatment of cancer. Blessed with a beautiful mind and appreciation of the arts, she loved to paint with water colors, and knit for family and friends. Vesna was a woman of great faith, a member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton, and volunteer for the Clinton Hospital Guild Thrift Store. Above all, she was the devoted matriarch of her family, happiest while in the arms of her husband, and in the company of her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Funeral Services and Burial will be held in New Jersey and are entrusted to the care of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Vesna Res to: River Terrace Healthcare-Activities Fund, 1675 Main St., Lancaster. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 1 to July 5, 2019