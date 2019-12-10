Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Mt. Sinai Church
63 Wellington Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vianne Hazard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vianne Hazard


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vianne Hazard Obituary
Vianne Hazard

Worcester - Vianne (Watkins) Hazard "Vi", 63, passed away on December 6; 2019 2:30am with loved ones at her bedside. Born to the late Hubert and Alzur Watkins on November 14, 1956 in Eustis, FL. She graduated Doherty Memorial High School and worked for many years as a certified nurses assistant at many nursing homes throughout Worcester. She was an avid fisherman and passed this passion on to her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed seafood and her favorite pastime was playing the lottery. Her husband E. Eugene Hazard and grandchildren Xena, Alijah and Nina have preceded her. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Rhonda Huyser, Lana Novia, Ras Hazard, Makada Sulley, Ginger Hazard-Blant and Chad Hazard and their spouses; grandchildren, Curren, Troy and Kirra Huyser, Jacob, Kane and Molly Jeanty, Sergio Velazquez, Desuray Burnham, Travis and Kyle Provost, Mia, Rae'anne, Maxine, Nathaniel, Quentin, Jasmine, Jayla, and Alec Hazard; great grandchild: Lyght Sundese; siblings: Hubert Watkins jr, Shirley Watkins, Thomas Watkins, Laura Long, Canella Ford and their spouses. A memorial service will be held to honor and celebrate Vianne on Saturday, December 14 at 12:30 pm at Mt. Sinai Church, 63 Wellington Street, Worcester, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -