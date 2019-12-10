|
Vianne Hazard
Worcester - Vianne (Watkins) Hazard "Vi", 63, passed away on December 6; 2019 2:30am with loved ones at her bedside. Born to the late Hubert and Alzur Watkins on November 14, 1956 in Eustis, FL. She graduated Doherty Memorial High School and worked for many years as a certified nurses assistant at many nursing homes throughout Worcester. She was an avid fisherman and passed this passion on to her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed seafood and her favorite pastime was playing the lottery. Her husband E. Eugene Hazard and grandchildren Xena, Alijah and Nina have preceded her. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Rhonda Huyser, Lana Novia, Ras Hazard, Makada Sulley, Ginger Hazard-Blant and Chad Hazard and their spouses; grandchildren, Curren, Troy and Kirra Huyser, Jacob, Kane and Molly Jeanty, Sergio Velazquez, Desuray Burnham, Travis and Kyle Provost, Mia, Rae'anne, Maxine, Nathaniel, Quentin, Jasmine, Jayla, and Alec Hazard; great grandchild: Lyght Sundese; siblings: Hubert Watkins jr, Shirley Watkins, Thomas Watkins, Laura Long, Canella Ford and their spouses. A memorial service will be held to honor and celebrate Vianne on Saturday, December 14 at 12:30 pm at Mt. Sinai Church, 63 Wellington Street, Worcester, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019