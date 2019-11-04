|
|
Vicki L. Costello, 51
Charlton - Vicki L. Costello, 51, of Haggerty Road, died Monday, November 4, 2019, in her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Michael A. Costello of Charlton; two children, Matthew E. Vertucci and his fiancee Alyssa Mackey of Medford, and Megan A. Vertucci of Charlton; her parents, Richard J. Bonnette and his wife Susan of Charlton, and Louise C. Bonnette of Sturbridge; her sister, Karen M. Fournier and her fiancé Carl Cannata of Charlton; two stepchildren, Jodie L. Steele and Cameron P. Costello; a step-granddaughter, Quinn Santello; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; two step-sisters and a step-brother; two nephews, Korey and Nathan Fournier; and her grand-niece, Sequoia. She was born in Worcester and was a lifelong resident of Charlton.
Mrs. Costello was an auditor for Mapfre/Commerce Insurance in Webster for 26 years, retiring in 2017 due to her illness. In addition, she worked as an internal auditor for the office of the president at UMass in Worcester. She enjoyed volunteering in the NICU at UMass as a baby cuddler, and at Linda's House caring for children. She was a dedicated mother, participated in her children's sports through fundraising, coaching, and as a friend of the high school football and cheerleading teams. She enjoyed traveling with her husband.
Vicki was a very caring, positive person who had many, many friends. She was a member of the "Haggerty Road Crew" and who would do anything for anyone. She will be remembered by her family as someone who was everybody's friend and always put others first. She always kept a positive attitude, even through her battle with cancer. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Calling hours are Friday, November 8, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the conclusion of calling hours. Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to the Adam Bullen Memorial Foundation, 24 Charlton St., Oxford, MA 01540.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019