|
|
Vicki (Amidon) Kelley
Webster/Holden - Vicki E. (Amidon) Kelley, 65, owner of Fan-C-Pet mobile pet grooming, passed away at home on Sunday, March 15, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Frank M. and Shirley E. (Merritt) Amidon and lived in Webster for 30 years before moving to Holden.
She leaves her loving husband of 42 years, Thomas Kelley; her brothers, Curtis and Bruce Amidon; nephews, Joshua and Justin Amidon; niece, Sarah Amidon; and grand-niece, Aveline. She also leaves her beloved dog, Sam and cat, Tigger.
Vicki graduated from Grafton High School in 1972 and earned a bachelor's degree at Anna Maria College in 1976. She owned and operated Fan-C-Pet mobile pet grooming since 1995. Previously, she worked at Metso Automation, formerly Jamesbury Corp. for twenty- two years. Vicki was a member of the Church of Christ in Rochdale and enjoyed skiing, hiking and had a special place in her heart for animals.
A celebration of life for Vicki will be held at a future date to be announced. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01604. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home in Holden.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020