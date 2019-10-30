|
|
Victor "Vic" Michael Carima (66)
Leesburg, FL; formerly West Boylston, MA - Victor Michael Carima "Vic" (66) of Leesburg, FL; originally from West Boylston, MA. Passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 with Elizabeth, his loving wife of 44 years and Barbara Sullivan, a close family friend by his side.
Born in Leominster, MA on May 19,1953, to Vernon and Norma (Faley) Carima, Vic graduated from West Boylston HS in 1971 and enlisted in the US Army in 1975. He served his country until 1978. After over 30 years, he retired from the US Government.
Vic loved his family first and foremost. He loved building and flying RC planes and was a proud member of the "NH Flying Misfits," although "Crashing Misfits" might have been better suited for him. As a fishing enthusiast, he loved making lures to try and catch "the big one". He was a member of the "All Hooked Up" fishing club. After retirement, Vic travelled coast to coast putting his tootsies in the water with Betty by his side.
Vic was a member of the American Legion Post 330 and the Mid Florida Lakes Boat Club.
Victor is predeceased by his father, Vernon Carima and mother, Norma (Faley) Carima. He is survived by his wife, "Bet" Elizabeth (Deibel) Carima. His daughter, Jennifer (Carima) Finnigan and his grandsons Bennett and Simon of Londonderry, NH. His son, Jason Carima his wife Andrea and his granddaughters, Olivia and Alexis of Merrimack, NH. His youngest daughter, Lisa (Carima) Gilson and her husband David of Merrimack, NH. He is also survived by his brother, Gary Carima, his wife Maureen and nephew Christopher of West Boylston and his sister, Christine Carima and nephew Jesse of Leominster. Vic is also survived by many aunts, cousins, close friends and extended family.
Celebrations of life will be held:
Saturday December 14, 2019 from 12-2 at the Mid Florida Lakes Community Clubhouse at 200 Forest Dr Leesburg, FL 34788
Sunday January 12, 2020 from 1230-330at the Post 6539 67 W. Prescott St Westford, MA 01886
In lieu of flowers please consider donations in memory of Victor for S.A.D.L.E.S RANCH for Equine therapy for Veterans with PTSD.
Donations can be made to:
MFL American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 330 PO Box 350823 Grand Island Florida 32735 (please add in memo SADLES RANCH, memory of Victor Carima)
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019