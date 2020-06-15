Victor M. Ceccarini III, 53



Winchendon - Victor passed away peacefully at home after being stricken ill suddenly. He leaves his mother Linda A. Olson and her husband Russell of Ft. Myers, FL, his father Victor M. Ceccarini, Jr and his wife Donna of Worcester, MA, the love of his life, Dawn E. Bourassa of Winchendon, MA. He also leaves his brother, Stephen B. Ceccarini and his wife Kristen of Auburn, MA. 3 children, Kevin and his fiancé Krystina, Kayla and her fiancé Felix and Derek and 3 grandchildren, Gabriel, Leanna and Daniel, all of Worcester, MA. A half brother Christopher of Worcester, MA. Several aunts and cousins.



Victor grew up in Millbury before moving to Worcester. He worked at Graybar Electric for 15 years as a CSR and counter manager. Victor was a self taught guitar player. He played in a band called "Bottom Line" that played local bars in Worcester County for many years. Victor loved the Cape and spending time with family and friends. He had a "special spot" at the Cape that he loved to go to gather his thoughts and listen to the ocean. Victor loved the Boston Bruins, going fishing and his passion was music. He loved all kinds of music. One of his favorites was "American Pie", which he would sing with his father when he was younger and that memory he held dear to his heart and it would bring him joy. He loved all animals and the ones that he held special in his heart were Wilbur, Cassie, JD, JB, Daisy, Scooter and Cooper.



Victor had a heart of gold and enjoyed helping others whenever he could. He had a special gift in talking to people and they were drawn to him because of his sincerity and willing to help.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store